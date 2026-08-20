Hybrid, electric and autonomous units form part of dnata’s global fleet upgrade
Dubai: Airport ground operations are moving towards more electric and autonomous equipment, with dnata investing $110 million in 800 new ground support units across 10 countries and testing self-driving baggage vehicles in the UAE.
The investment comes while airports prepare for continued growth in passenger numbers, with global air traffic projected to exceed 12 billion passengers by 2030 and the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia expected to account for a substantial share.
Airports are also spending more on automation, digital systems and lower-emission equipment to improve the way passengers, baggage and aircraft move through terminals and across the apron.
Ground handling is entering an important period of transformation, driven by new technology, evolving customer expectations and the industry’s collective commitment to sustainability.Jaffar Dawood, Divisional Senior Vice President for UAE Airport Operations at dnata
dnata is deploying 800 new ground support equipment units across its global network as part of the $110 million investment.
The company is progressively replacing diesel-powered equipment with hybrid and electric alternatives, while also increasing the use of automation in ground operations.
In the UAE, dnata has started trials of TractEasy EZTow autonomous baggage equipment, which is designed to reduce manual processes and improve safety and efficiency on the ramp.
“We continue to explore and adopt new technologies that will help us build smarter, more efficient operations today, while preparing for the future needs of Al Maktoum International Airport,” Dawood said.
The company said the switch to hybrid, electric and autonomous equipment forms part of its wider programme to modernise ground handling.
Ground support equipment used around aircraft is increasingly moving towards electric, connected and autonomous systems.
Electric baggage tractors, belt loaders and passenger steps are being adopted more widely, while self-driving tow tractors and baggage vehicles are being introduced to reduce manual handling and improve operating efficiency.
Airports are also using IoT technology for real-time equipment tracking, asset management and predictive maintenance, while AI-supported systems are being developed for cargo loading and unloading.
The global ground support equipment market is projected to reach $19.77 billion by 2034.
“We are also advancing automation across our operations. In the UAE, we have commenced trials of TractEasy EZTow autonomous baggage, helping reduce manual processes while enhancing safety and efficiency on the ramp,” Dawood said.
The changes taking place airside are part of a wider shift in airport operations.
High-speed fibre networks, private 5G, artificial intelligence, robotics and automated baggage systems are being introduced alongside automated gates and self-service facilities.
By 2030, airport terminals are expected to make greater use of flexible infrastructure, connected systems and lower-emission technologies to handle growing passenger volumes and improve the way journeys are managed.
The changes will feature at Airport Show 2026, which will run from October 12 to 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
A dedicated GSE Zone will focus on electric, smart and autonomous ground support equipment, bringing together companies working on baggage handling, airside transport, automation and other airport systems.
More than 150 exhibitors and 150 buyers from over 20 countries are expected to take part, with more than 7,000 visitors from over 30 countries.
The event will also host the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum, Airport Security Middle East, Air Traffic Control Forum and Women in Aviation Middle East Conference.