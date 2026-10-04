Watch: Split-second catch saves child falling from balcony

Video of the incident shows Ragab rushing towards the falling child and catching him in his arms just before he could hit the ground.

He said everything happened so quickly that he had no time to consider whether he would be able to reach the child.

Ragab later said he had been out buying something when he heard shouting and crying and looked towards the building.

Ragab said he managed to catch the five-year-old before he struck the ground, but only realised the enormity of what had happened after the boy was safe.

He said he moved instinctively because he could not simply stand by and watch a child fall without trying to save him.

He said that even if the incident were repeated 100 times, he did not believe he could necessarily reproduce the timing of the rescue.

In another interview, Ragab said he still could not explain how he had managed to move quickly enough to make the catch.

He also urged parents to keep a close watch on young children and warned against placing chairs or other objects near balconies and windows that children could climb on.

Ragab, however, played down suggestions that he was a hero, saying his only concern in those few seconds was preventing the child from hitting the ground.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.