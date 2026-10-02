Wadan marks one year with breaking ground ceremony at Weston

Wadan Developments brought together its leadership, real estate partners and guests for the breaking ground of Weston by Wadan.

Along with the official start of construction at Weston, Wadan’s latest residential project in Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), the ceremony also marked the company’s first year in Dubai’s property market.

Weston by Wadan

Weston is a 21-storey residential project guided by the concept, Designed for the Rhythm Ahead. The fully furnished project offers studios, smart studios, smart one-bedroom apartments, as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom residences.

Its amenities are arranged across two dedicated levels, the Play Level and Sky Level, with spaces designed around everyday living, wellness, fitness and leisure. Residents will have access to an infinity pool, gym, yoga and Pilates areas, rooftop cinema, jogging track, mini golf, co-working spaces, soundproof mobile offices, children’s facilities, sauna, Jacuzzi and ice bath.

Technology is also integrated into the residential experience through the Wadan AI App, which brings smart living features and day-to-day controls together on one platform.

The event also offered guests a look at the construction work taking place across Wadan’s portfolio. Autolink Contracting (ALC), Wadan’s in-house construction arm, presented updates from the company’s sites and highlighted its role in the delivery of Wadan’s projects.

Recognising partners

Another focus of the evening was Wadan’s partnership with OpenSpace, which brings AI-powered visual intelligence technology and digital site documentation into the construction process. Using 360-degree reality capture and AI-powered technology, the platform allows teams to follow activity on site, maintain a visual record of construction and gain greater visibility into progress as work continues.

The event also recognised real estate partners who contributed to Weston’s sales success. Awards were presented across the Top Performers and Rising Stars categories, acknowledging the agencies and teams whose support and performance have been part of the project’s strong response in the market.

Five projects across Dubai

The breaking ground ceremony coincided with another significant moment for Wadan as the company completed its first year of operations. During its first 12 months, Wadan introduced five projects across Dubai: Nuvana at Dubai Islands; Seraph and Cybèle in Dubai Land Residence Complex; Tresora in Jumeirah Village Circle; and Weston in Dubai Land Residence Complex.

With construction progressing across its portfolio and Weston now officially under way, Wadan enters its second year with a growing presence across key communities in Dubai.

The evening reflected Wadan’s first year of growth, from new projects and construction progress to technology and partnerships, while looking ahead to what comes next.