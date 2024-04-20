He stated that Dubai Airports is fully dedicated to restoring normal operations as quickly as possible, providing assistance to passengers whose flights have been delayed due to these exceptional weather conditions, ensuring their care, and facilitating their onward travel as soon as possible.

Griffiths added that they are working tirelessly and continuously to assist passengers at the airport to facilitate their travel procedures and alleviate their concerns.

He emphasised that passenger safety is the top priority, saying, "Our teams continue to distribute food and water throughout the airport to meet their needs."

To reduce congestion, Griffiths urged all passengers to check directly with their respective airlines for the latest information on their flights and to arrive at the airport no later than two hours before their scheduled departure time.

"To prioritise departure flights, we have limited the number of arriving flights for 48 hours, starting from 12 noon yesterday, Friday. We understand that this situation is causing inconvenience to many, so please accept our sincere apologies. These unprecedented circumstances pose unique challenges, and we are constantly working with all relevant authorities and the airport community to address them," he said.