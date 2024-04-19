Dubai: The UAE experienced its most substantial rainfall in 75 years on Tuesday, April 15, impacting flights to and from the country. Airport services faced disruptions, leading airlines to delay, cancel, and divert numerous flights. As repair efforts progress and weather conditions stabilised on Wednesday, some flights and UAE hubs have resumed operations. However, flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) continue to suffer delays and cancellations.

Here is everything you need to know if you are flying out or into the country:

03:19PM

SpiceJet offers rebooking or refunds

Spicejet Image Credit: Shutterstock

Indian budget carrier SpiceJe faces disruptions due to severe weather impacting Dubai Airport operations, the airline announced. “Due to Dubai airport restrictions, SpiceJet flights to and from Dubai (DXB) are impacted. Changes are reflected on SpiceJet’s official website,” the airline said. Passengers are being offered an alternate flight or a full refund,” and airline spokesperson said.

03:08PM

India’s IndiGo Dubai operations impacted

Indigo Airline Image Credit: Supplied/Indigo

Indian carrier IndiGo flights to and from Dubai are impacted due to airport restrictions and operational challenges caused by bad weather, the airline said in a statement. Passengers have been advised to keep track of their flight statuses on the IndiGo Airlines website before leaving the airport. Several IndiGo flights were either delayed or cancelled since Tuesday.

02:23PM

Indian carrier Air India cancels all Dubai flights

Indian carrier Air India has cancelled all flights operating to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport, the airline said Friday. “We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said customers booked on Air India flights with valid tickets for travel until April 21 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation.

02:15PM

flydubai adjusts schedule for Friday

flydubai has adjusted its schedule for Friday, April 19, and there have been further flight cancellations. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before they leave for the airport.

“We are working hard to minimise any disruption to our passengers’ travel schedules and are coordinating with all parties at the airport. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the operational challenges, according to the company's spokesperson,” said a spokesperson.

02:10PM

Zayed International Airport, Etihad back in operation

Image Credit: WAM

Operations at Zayed International Airport (AUH) have resumed normalcy with some delays in arrivals, according to airport’s live tracker. UAE’s flag carrier Etihad Airways, which operates out of AUH, has resumed all flight operations.

The UAE's flagship carrier suffered delays to flights on April 16 and 17 due to the heavy rainfall in Abu Dhabi. It said that some flights may still be disrupted. The airline urged passengers to visit its website to check the status of their flights and departure times.

Do not arrive at the airport without confirmed tickets: DXB

Passengers check flight information on screens at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai on April 17, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai Airports urged passengers not to come to the airport unless their flight has been confirmed and recommended arriving only two hours before their scheduled departure.

Emirates suspends connection flights