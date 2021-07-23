Dubai: Emirates airline will suspend flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka until July 28.
Furthermore, passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, said the airline on its website.
This is the latest extension of a travel ban on flights from India as COVID-19 cases surge around the globe due to the highly transmissible 'Delta' variant virus.
UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID 19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel.
"Our Contact Centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later," said Emirates.
Etihad had previously confirmed that inbound flights from India would remain suspended until July 31.
Etihad responded to a customer query: "Following the latest UAE Government directives, passenger travel from India to UAE and Etihad's network has been suspended effectively until 31 July 2021"