There might not have been many outings for Bollywood stars this Eid Al Adha due to the pandemic that is still affecting India, but many stars such as Kajol, Soha Ali Khan and Siddharth Malhotra still took time to wish their fans on the occasion. Here are some of the warm wishes stars shared by celebrities:
Actress Huma S Qureshi posted a picture wearing a stunning outfit and captioned it: “Eid Mubarak!! Peace Joy Light and Kebabs !! My duas for the whole world.”
Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene had a touching message for fans: “May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy. Happy Eid-al-Adha.”
Actress Neha Dhupia, who recently announced that she’s expecting her second child, tweeted: “Eid Mubarak everyone …. Love , peace and happiness.”
Gauahar Khan was excited for her first Eid Al Adha with her husband Zaid Darbar, whom she married in December last year. “Last year was the first time Zaid met my mum on Eid and this will be my first after our wedding, so it is special. I am shooting right now in Delhi and will fly to Mumbai only for the day for the celebrations. Though my in-laws are sweet and understanding, I wouldn’t want to miss it for anything,” she told Hindustan Times.
Actress Sara Ali Khan celebrated the occasion with her family, and posted a lovely picture alongside her brother Ibrahim, her half-brothers Taimur and Jeh, and their father Saif Ali Khan. Jeh, Saif’s second son with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, had his face concealed with an emoji. Sara wrote alongside the picture: “Eid Mubarak. May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity and positivity. Inshallah hoping for better times for us all.”
Actress Dia Mirza wished her fans by sharing a throwback picture — from before COVID-19 — where she is seen hanging out with a slew of top actresses including Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Tanvi Azmi and Sulbha Arya. “Woh bhi ek waqt that jab sab Eid ke roz mila karte the [those were the days when everybody used to meet on the day of Eid],” she wrote in the caption, according to NDTV. “Wishing better times for all. Shabana Amma miss you and all our wonderful friends.”
Actor Emraan Hashmi posted a picture of a festive food spread at home. “Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak (what’s left of the Eid food that I couldn’t eat #diet #gym,” wrote Hashmi on his Instagram page.
