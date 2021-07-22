1 of 13
Germany's national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could again see heavy rain at the weekend. Above, German Bundeswehr soldiers help to clean up the debris following heavy rainfalls in Bad Muenstereifel, North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany.
People remove debris and rubbish, following heavy rainfalls, in Bad Muenstereifel, North Rhine-Westphalia state.
The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of the Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day. Above, damages are seen in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Schuld.
Military personnel floats on a boat on the Ahr river as the roof of a damaged house hangs on the water in Rech, Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany.
A man stands inside a damaged house after heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, along Ahr river in Rhineland-Palatinate.
Satellite view shows Kreuzberg after flooding due to heavy rainfall in Germany.
Officials said late Wednesday that the death toll from last week's floods in the western state had risen to 125. Across Germany, at least 174 people died in the floods, and 31 deaths were reported from neighbouring Belgium, taking the total toll to 205. Above, a man passes by a pile of damaged vehicles after heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, along Ahr river.
A toy bear is seen on a water container.
Authorities have built a huge camp for rescue workers at the Nuerburgring race track.
A destroyed railway bridge is seen in Marienthal, district of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany, on July 22, 2021, days after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region.
A worker drivers a loader in front of a destroyed restaurant and guest accommodation during clearing work in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany.
More than 4,500 civil defense workers, firefighters and soldiers have been deployed to help with clean-up efforts in the badly affected Ahr valley region of Rhineland-Palatinate.
This combination of photos shows debris placed outside buildings in Euskirchen, western Germany, on July 18, 2021, a few days after heavy rains and floods caused major damage.
