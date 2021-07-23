1 of 7
It finally looks like Tottenham striker Harry Kane will join Manchester City in a £160m deal - a Premier League record. The England striker could earn up to £400,000 a week and to ensure the transfer goes through, City are ready to offer either Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva or Raheem Sterling as part of a deal.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 7
Kylian Mbappe will reject Paris St-Germain's latest contract because he has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. However, the 22-year-old striker may have to wait before a possible deal is done by Madrid for his France teammate and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Pogba is expected to leave United this summer after rejecting a £350,000-a-week deal.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 7
United are still trying to reach an agreement with Madrid to sign France centre-back Raphael Varane. The La Liga club are want £50 million for the defender with United only willing to pay £40 million.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 7
Madrid sure are in the news today with rumours surrounding the future of Eden Hazard. The Belgium attacker has ruled out a return to Chelsea after Spanish media reported he had been offered to the Blues.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 7
But Chelsea could push through for a deal for Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero who is a free agent after his Manchester United contract expired. The Blues are looking for a third-choice keeper to provide cover for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 7
Arsenal look set to lose midfielder Granit Xhaka who is close to completing a move to Roma. The Serie A club, now coached by Jose Mourinho, are keen for the Switzerland captain to join the squad in time for their pre-season tour of Portugal next week.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 7
Following the signings of wingers Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, Everton are trying to bolster their defence and have Netherlands' right back Denzel Dumfries on their radar. The Toffees, currently in Florida on a pre-season tour, need competition for captain Seamus Coleman and the PSV Eindhoven defender fits the bill.
Image Credit: Reuters