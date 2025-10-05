American Airlines ditches gate bag sizers for smoother boarding
Starting October 6, American Airlines will remove metal bag sizers at boarding gates across the US. Passengers will no longer have to jam their carry-on luggage into the frame to prove it fits.
American Airlines confirmed the change, saying it seeks to “enhance the boarding process,” according to an internal memo obtained by View From The Wing, as reported by the New York Post.
Carry-on limits haven’t changed: bags must not exceed 45 linear inches. The memo advises staff to “err on the side of the customer” if a bag looks slightly oversized. Travellers who pack their suitcases to the brim can take a sigh of relief.
Passengers are still allowed one carry-on for the overhead bin and one personal item under the seat. Metal sizers will remain at check-in counters to catch obviously oversized luggage.
American Airlines isn’t the first to ditch gate sizers. United Airlines removed them in January 2020, encouraging agents to use discretion while keeping sizers in pre-security areas. The goal: deliver a smoother, friendlier passenger experience.
Without the physical sizer, gate agents must judge bag size subjectively. That could spark disputes with passengers used to previous allowances.
Travelers face another challenge: there’s no universal standard for carry-on dimensions. While most US airlines follow 22 x 14 x 9 inches, Southwest allows 24 x 16 x 10 inches, and Spirit restricts bags to 18 x 14 x 8 inches. International carriers also differ: British Airways allows 22 x 18 x 10 inches, Emirates 22 x 15 x 8 inches.
Differences in measuring — linear inches vs. individual dimensions vs. weight limits — can turn a simple connection into a headache. Discussions about standardisation in the US and EU have stalled, leaving passengers to navigate a confusing patchwork of rules.
Removing gate bag sizers may reduce tense moments at boarding, but it doesn’t solve the bigger problem: inconsistent baggage policies across airlines. Until standards are set, passengers must guess whether their luggage will be accepted, sometimes hoping it magically fits when switching carriers mid-trip.
