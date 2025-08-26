Plus-size travellers must pre-book extra seat or buy at airport under new rules
Dubai: Beginning January 27, 2026, Southwest Airlines will require passengers who “encroach upon the neighbouring seat” or do not fit within a standard seat’s armrests to purchase an extra seat at the time of booking. Unlike before, these tickets will not always be refundable.
Under the new rules, a refund will only be possible if:
The flight departs with at least one open seat.
Both tickets are purchased in the same fare class.
A refund request is submitted within 90 days of travel.
This marks a change from the current policy, where passengers could either request an extra seat for free at the airport or pay in advance with the option of a guaranteed refund.
The extra-seat rule takes effect the same day Southwest ends its decades-old open boarding system. From January 27, all passengers will have assigned seats—one of the most significant changes in the airline’s history.
Some passengers worry the policy will complicate travel and reduce comfort. Those who fail to pre-purchase a second seat will need to buy one at the airport. If the flight is full, they may be rebooked onto a later service.
From May 28, 2026, Southwest will also begin charging for checked luggage. Only top-tier loyalty members, business-class travellers, or holders of the airline’s credit card will be exempt. This ends a decades-long practice that helped distinguish the carrier from its rivals.
Southwest built its reputation on perks like open seating and free checked bags. But in recent months, the airline has rolled back these policies while also cutting staff, adjusting domestic routes and considering expanded international service. The changes are part of a broader effort to improve profits and appease activist investors.
Effective date: New rules start January 27, 2026, when assigned seating is introduced across Southwest’s fleet.
Mandatory extra seat: Plus-size passengers who do not fit within the armrest boundaries must purchase an additional seat at booking.
Refund eligibility: A refund for the second seat is only possible if:
The flight departs with at least one open seat.
Both tickets are purchased in the same fare class.
The refund request is submitted within 90 days of travel.
No free airport request: Current policy allowing free extra seats at the airport will end. All seats must now be purchased in advance.
Seat dimensions: Boeing 737 seat widths range from 15.5 to 17.8 inches; the armrest defines the boundary for space needs.
Impact on travellers: Passengers who fail to pre-purchase may be required to buy an extra seat at the airport—or risk being rebooked if the flight is full.
Checked bags no longer free: From May 28, 2026, most travellers will pay for checked baggage unless they are business-class, elite loyalty tier, or airline credit card holders.
Partner carriers: Plus-size passengers flying on partner airlines must also purchase an extra seat directly through the partner; these seats are non-refundable.
Reason for change: Part of Southwest’s shift to assigned seating, plus pressure to standardise policies and boost profitability.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox