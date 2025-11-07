GOLD/FOREX
Apple issues emergency iOS 26.1 security update for iPhone users

Tech giant urges immediate installation after discovering 50+ vulnerabilities in iPhones

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
iOS 26.1 aims to address several issues tied to the launch of iOS 26.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Apple has released an emergency security update for its operating system, iOS 26.1, affecting more than one billion iPhones worldwide. The company said the update fixes multiple critical vulnerabilities that could allow malicious actors to execute remote code or compromise user data.

Available for all supported iPhone models, the iOS 26.1 release is described as a "critical" update that requires immediate installation. Apple estimates that roughly one billion devices are eligible.

According to the company, the update addresses more than 50 potential security flaws, some of which could enable attackers to gain system-level access.

In addition to security fixes, iOS 26.1 introduces improvements to system components, browser technology, and a new "silent background updates" feature that automatically enhances protection without requiring user action.

Apple urged users to install the update promptly through the Settings app and to enable automatic updates to ensure continued protection. The company also recommended backing up device data before installation as a precaution.

