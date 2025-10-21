Apple yields: 'Tinted' control in iOS 26.1 beta 4 tones down Liquid Glass after backlash

The move echoes past retreats. Apple flattened skeuomorphism in 2013 after cultural fatigue, though this time the trigger is structural: phones now host always-on AI interactions and are read for longer under harsher light, raising the cost of decorative motion and gloss. In that sense, 'Tinted' is less an apology than an acknowledgement that modern surfaces must be authored for photons and physiology, not for the demo screen.