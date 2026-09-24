Construction licences jump 178% as technology and financial sectors expand
The new economic licences issued in Al Ain jumped 35 per cent in the first half of 2026 to 2,225, driven by strong growth in construction and sectors linked to the future economy.
The figures were announced during the second day of the 1st Al Ain Future Business Forum, organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). Held under the theme "Invest, Develop, Thrive", the figures showed broad based growth across the region’s economy as Abu Dhabi seeks to accelerate diversification and attract investment beyond the capital.
The two day forum, held on September 23 and 24 under the patronage of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, brought together government officials, business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and academics.
Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said Al Ain was among the fastest growing regions in the UAE and wider Gulf, with its strengths in talent, knowledge, innovation, agriculture, tourism and advanced manufacturing positioning it to play a bigger role in Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation.
“Investors are increasingly recognising the opportunities offered by the Al Ain Region, and the indicators for the first half of this year confirm the attractiveness of the region’s business environment and its future economic potential,” Al Mazrouei said.
Construction recorded some of the strongest growth, with 698 new licences issued in the first six months of 2026, up 178 per cent from the same period last year. Manufacturing also expanded, with 121 new economic licences issued during the period, a 10 per cent increase from 110 in the first half of 2025.
Growth was particularly sharp in industries associated with the future economy. New licences for professional, scientific and technical activities surged 263 per cent, while financial and insurance activities rose 125 per cent. Information and communications technology licences increased 83 per cent.
Al Mazrouei said the figures demonstrated both the breadth of opportunities emerging in Al Ain and growing investor and entrepreneurial interest in industries expected to shape the economy in the coming years.
He said Abu Dhabi’s development strategy was not focused solely on increasing the number of businesses, but on creating an environment in which companies could establish operations, grow and expand.
The approach was designed to enable businesses and investors in Al Ain to capitalise on opportunities across Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE while also expanding into international markets, he added.
The forum focused on turning the region’s competitive advantages and economic potential into investment opportunities, partnerships and initiatives capable of supporting sustainable growth.
The two-day event brings together more than 4,800 policymakers, senior business executives, investors and entrepreneurs from around the world, as well as more than 70 speakers, to discuss investment opportunities, talent development, advanced manufacturing, agricultural technology, smart mobility, renewable energy and sustainable tourism.