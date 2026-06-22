Professional licences surge 193% as new businesses grow across Abu Dhabi regions
Abu Dhabi: New business licences issued in Abu Dhabi rose by 21 per cent in the first three months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, officials announced Monday.
The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the business registration arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said the increase was recorded between January and March 2026, with growth reported across different regions and economic sectors.
The number of active licences in Abu Dhabi also increased by 12 per cent during the first quarter compared with Q1 2025.
New licence registrations grew across all three regions of the emirate. Al Ain recorded the highest increase at 58 per cent, followed by Al Dhafra Region at 28 per cent and Abu Dhabi city at 18 per cent.
Among business categories, new commercial licences increased by 20 per cent, while professional licences recorded a significant rise of 193 per cent. Licences covering agriculture, fisheries and livestock activities grew by 5 per cent.
Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of ADDED, said, “We are committed to maintaining continuous engagement with companies, investors, and stakeholders to further develop policies and support the business sector in sustaining its operations, enhancing the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economy, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as an attractive destination for talent, businesses, and investments.”
The emirate also saw growth in industrial activity, with industrial licences moving into the production phase increasing by 3 per cent during Q1 2026, said ADRA. A total of 34 new industrial facilities entered full operational phase during the first three months of the year.
The increase in industrial activity supports the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy by expanding local production capacity and strengthening supply chains.
The first quarter also recorded higher demand for business licence categories aimed at entrepreneurs and smaller businesses.
Tajer Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Trader) licences increased by 17 per cent, while freelance licences surged by 261 per cent. “Mobdea” licences, designed to support home-based businesses, increased by 15 per cent.
Commercial activity indicators also showed growth, with promotional offers increasing by 2 per cent and advertisements rising by 26 per cent during the quarter.
Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said. “Over the past period, our efforts have continued to strengthen market stability, protect consumer rights, and ensure the smooth flow of supply chains.”
He added, “The cooperation of economic establishments has contributed to ensuring the availability of goods and services, safeguarding consumer rights, and maintaining business continuity.”