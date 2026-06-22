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Abu Dhabi new business licences jump 21% in first quarter of 2026

Professional licences surge 193% as new businesses grow across Abu Dhabi regions

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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New businesses and industrial facilities continue to expand in Abu Dhabi as the emirate records growth in economic licences during the first quarter of 2026.
New businesses and industrial facilities continue to expand in Abu Dhabi as the emirate records growth in economic licences during the first quarter of 2026.

The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the business registration arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said the increase was recorded between January and March 2026, with growth reported across different regions and economic sectors.

The number of active licences in Abu Dhabi also increased by 12 per cent during the first quarter compared with Q1 2025.

New licence registrations grew across all three regions of the emirate. Al Ain recorded the highest increase at 58 per cent, followed by Al Dhafra Region at 28 per cent and Abu Dhabi city at 18 per cent.

Among business categories, new commercial licences increased by 20 per cent, while professional licences recorded a significant rise of 193 per cent. Licences covering agriculture, fisheries and livestock activities grew by 5 per cent.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of ADDED, said, “We are committed to maintaining continuous engagement with companies, investors, and stakeholders to further develop policies and support the business sector in sustaining its operations, enhancing the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economy, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as an attractive destination for talent, businesses, and investments.”

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Growth in industrial activity

The emirate also saw growth in industrial activity, with industrial licences moving into the production phase increasing by 3 per cent during Q1 2026, said ADRA. A total of 34 new industrial facilities entered full operational phase during the first three months of the year.

The increase in industrial activity supports the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy by expanding local production capacity and strengthening supply chains.

The first quarter also recorded higher demand for business licence categories aimed at entrepreneurs and smaller businesses.

Tajer Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Trader) licences increased by 17 per cent, while freelance licences surged by 261 per cent. “Mobdea” licences, designed to support home-based businesses, increased by 15 per cent.

Commercial activity indicators also showed growth, with promotional offers increasing by 2 per cent and advertisements rising by 26 per cent during the quarter.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said. “Over the past period, our efforts have continued to strengthen market stability, protect consumer rights, and ensure the smooth flow of supply chains.”

He added, “The cooperation of economic establishments has contributed to ensuring the availability of goods and services, safeguarding consumer rights, and maintaining business continuity.”

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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