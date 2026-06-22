Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of ADDED, said, “We are committed to maintaining continuous engagement with companies, investors, and stakeholders to further develop policies and support the business sector in sustaining its operations, enhancing the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economy, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as an attractive destination for talent, businesses, and investments.”

New licence registrations grew across all three regions of the emirate. Al Ain recorded the highest increase at 58 per cent, followed by Al Dhafra Region at 28 per cent and Abu Dhabi city at 18 per cent.

The emirate also saw growth in industrial activity, with industrial licences moving into the production phase increasing by 3 per cent during Q1 2026, said ADRA. A total of 34 new industrial facilities entered full operational phase during the first three months of the year.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.