Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi's Mubadala has joined Kohlberg to acquire a majority share in US-based PCI Pharma Services.
“Outsourced pharmaceutical services has been a key investment theme for us, and we are excited to be partnering with one of the global leaders in this industry,” said Camilla Macapili Languille, head of Pharma and Medtech, Mubadala.
Under the new dispensation, PCI will be adding specific capabilities and geographies for its biopharmaceutical therapies. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PCI is known for a range of integrated pharmaceutical supply chain solutions, from the earliest stages of drug development through to commercial launch and delivering supply. The group spans a footprint of 25 facilities across six countries.
“Both Kohlberg and Mubadala’s experience and trackrecord in supporting successful management teams will make a great impact on PCI’s continued journey of transformation,” said Salim Haffar, CEO of PCI.