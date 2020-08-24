1 of 6
Rolls-Royce has released the first official images of the Dawn Silver Bullet on the open road, as the first of the client-commissioned Collection Cars roll off the production line.
Image Credit: Supplied
The Silver Bullet has been photographed being driven along the mountain hairpins and corniche roads on the shores of Lake Garda in Italy.
Image Credit: Supplied
Launched in 2020, the Dawn Silver Bullet is, according to Rolls-Royce, a contemporary interpretation of the classic roadster spirit and driving experience, bringing together serenity, sophistication and a sense of freedom.
Image Credit: Supplied
The car’s ‘ultra-metallic’ Brewster Silver Paint is a nod to the classic trials cars of the past, such as the Silver Dawn, Silver King, Silver Silence and Silver Spectre.
Image Credit: Supplied
The four-seat Rolls-Royce Drophead is transformed into a two-seat roadster with the addition of an Aero Cowling with vapour-blasted titanium finisher.
Image Credit: Supplied
The Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet is strictly limited to just 50 examples worldwide.
Image Credit: Supplied