Who is Connor Murphy? Fitness influencer’s reported Thailand drowning and what we know so far

Authorities are expected to conduct an autopsy and further tests
Fitness influencer and YouTuber Connor Murphy is at the centre of online speculation after reports claimed that he died in Thailand, but there has been no official confirmation from his family, representatives, verified social media accounts, or any government authority as of July 2026.
Reports of Murphy’s alleged death began circulating online after Thai media outlets and fitness publication Fitness Volt reported that a foreign man identified as the American fitness personality had drowned in a lake in Samut Prakan province.
However, details surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and authorities have not publicly confirmed the identity of the deceased or announced an official cause of death.
According to Fitness Volt, a rescue team was called to a luxury residential area in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province shortly after 3pm local time on July 7, 2026, following reports that a foreigner had entered a lake.
Divers later recovered the body from around 20 metres off the shore. Initial examinations reportedly found no visible signs of wrongdoing.
Authorities are expected to conduct an autopsy and further tests, including toxicology examinations, while the US Embassy is expected to be notified, according to reports.
Thai outlet ThaiRath reported that, before police arrived, a village employee recorded footage showing a man identified as Murphy behaving unusually.
According to the report, the behaviour included attempting to give money to a driver, approaching another resident’s vehicle, shouting, rolling on the road and making praying gestures.
ThaiRath reported that when officers arrived, Murphy ran into the village before entering the lake. He reportedly swam until he became exhausted and drowned in water more than 10 metres deep. Divers recovered the body approximately 30 minutes later.
Murphy’s girlfriend, a 22-year-old woman who had reportedly been dating him for around three years, said she had never seen him take drugs and could not explain his unusual behaviour.
According to the outlet, the couple had spent time apart due to lifestyle differences and had reunited after a period away.
Authorities investigating the incident reportedly examined the rented luxury home where Murphy had been staying.
According to ThaiRath, the property, estimated to be worth around $600,000, was allegedly found with paint smeared throughout the home, including on furniture and appliances.
Investigators reportedly found two unused syringes in Murphy’s vehicle and unidentified pills in his waist bag.
However, these findings do not confirm or rule out the cause of death. Authorities are still awaiting further examination and test results.
Connor Murphy is an American fitness influencer, bodybuilder, fitness model and YouTuber from Texas who became widely known through online fitness content.
He gained popularity during YouTube’s fitness boom after sharing body transformation videos, workout routines and bodybuilding-related content. His physique, motivational posts and entertaining approach helped him build a large following.
Murphy’s content focused on fitness advice, training videos, nutrition, transformation journeys and humorous public interactions. His YouTube channel went on to attract millions of views, while his Instagram account, ConnorMurphyOfficial, gained a strong following through fitness and lifestyle posts.
He also competed as a bodybuilder, placing third in the NPC Dallas Europa Games Men’s Physique competition in 2016.
Around 2020 and 2021, followers noticed a shift in Murphy’s online presence. Reports noted that he began sharing more content focused on spirituality, meditation, prolonged fasting, personal awakening experiences and psychedelic use.
While some followers supported the new direction, others expressed concern about his wellbeing as his videos became increasingly unconventional.