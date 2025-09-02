GOLD/FOREX
Redheads shine in Tilburg at world’s biggest festival

Started in 2005 by Bart Rouwenhorst, the festival has grown into a vibrant celebration

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
A participant wears a crown at Roodharigendag (Redhead Day) in Tilburg, Netherlands, where thousands of natural redheads from over 80 countries gathered to celebrate the world’s largest festival of red hair.
A participant wears a crown at Roodharigendag (Redhead Day) in Tilburg, Netherlands, where thousands of natural redheads from over 80 countries gathered to celebrate the world’s largest festival of red hair.
Two participants pose inside a lively photo booth during the Red Head Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands.
The three-day festival, launched in 2005 by Dutch amateur painter Bart Rouwenhorst, has grown into a vibrant celebration of identity and community.
Rouwenhorst, himself blond, first placed an ad in a local newspaper seeking 15 red-haired models for a painting project. To his surprise, 150 people responded. That group photo sparked a tradition that continues today.
For many participants, the event is more than just a festival — it’s a refuge. “I’ve been here for 15 years now,” said Luna Bakker, 29, a social worker. “At first it was just to see what it would be like to not stand out in a crowd. Now it feels like a family.”
Others echoed the sentiment, sharing experiences of childhood bullying and discrimination. Liam, a 24-year-old truck driver, admitted he had been “bullied a fair amount” growing up. “It made me stronger, but it was not nice,” he said.
Despite such challenges, the mood in Tilburg was festive. Alongside the annual redhead-only photo, the programme included yoga sessions, makeup workshops, and photo shoots open to all.
A participant has her portrait done during the Red Head Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands.
A participant checks her hair color on a chart of gradations of red during the Red Head Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands.
From infants just two weeks old to elders of 85, generations of redheads stood together — turning what was once a source of stigma into a symbol of pride and solidarity.
