A participant wears a crown at Roodharigendag (Redhead Day) in Tilburg, Netherlands, where thousands of natural redheads from over 80 countries gathered to celebrate the world’s largest festival of red hair.AP
1/9
Two participants pose inside a lively photo booth during the Red Head Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands.
AP
2/9
The three-day festival, launched in 2005 by Dutch amateur painter Bart Rouwenhorst, has grown into a vibrant celebration of identity and community.
AP
3/9
Rouwenhorst, himself blond, first placed an ad in a local newspaper seeking 15 red-haired models for a painting project. To his surprise, 150 people responded. That group photo sparked a tradition that continues today.
AP
4/9
For many participants, the event is more than just a festival — it’s a refuge. “I’ve been here for 15 years now,” said Luna Bakker, 29, a social worker. “At first it was just to see what it would be like to not stand out in a crowd. Now it feels like a family.”
P
5/9
Others echoed the sentiment, sharing experiences of childhood bullying and discrimination. Liam, a 24-year-old truck driver, admitted he had been “bullied a fair amount” growing up. “It made me stronger, but it was not nice,” he said.
AP
6/9
Despite such challenges, the mood in Tilburg was festive. Alongside the annual redhead-only photo, the programme included yoga sessions, makeup workshops, and photo shoots open to all.
AP
7/9
A participant has her portrait done during the Red Head Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands.
AP
8/9
A participant checks her hair color on a chart of gradations of red during the Red Head Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands.
AP
9/9
From infants just two weeks old to elders of 85, generations of redheads stood together — turning what was once a source of stigma into a symbol of pride and solidarity.