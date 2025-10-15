Businesses will harness AI to drive efficiency and personalisation, says Logitech VP

How do you see workplace environments evolving in the Middle East, and what factors are driving this change?

Workplaces in the Middle East are becoming more hybrid and connected. This trend is now encouraging organisations to rethink how they want to utilise their offices to accommodate in-office and remote employees. We’re seeing this shift happen more as digital transformation takes place in the region in line with local government-led initiatives. As a key enabler of workplace technologies, Logitech aims to help businesses optimise their workspaces with tools that make collaboration seamless and exclusive.

Which AI trends are having the greatest impact on the future of work, and how is your organisation adapting to them?

The rise of hybrid work, rapid AI adoption, and the growing emphasis on sustainability are redefining organisational priorities and presenting new challenges. Businesses must now enable seamless, equitable collaboration for distributed teams, harness AI to drive efficiency and personalisation, and integrate sustainability into their operations.

At Logitech, we are meeting these demands by designing solutions that empower organizations to thrive. Our AI-driven collaboration tools, such as advanced video conferencing systems, ensure effortless and inclusive connections for hybrid teams, while smart room and desk management solutions optimize office space utilization.

Equally important is our commitment to human-centric and sustainable design. By incorporating recycled materials, eco-friendly packaging, and energy-efficient practices, we deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of the modern workplace while supporting a sustainable future.

What are your main priorities at GITEX 2025 in demonstrating how technology is shaping the workplace of the future?

At GITEX 2025, we are sharing practical tools and solutions that enable organisations to begin building the future workplace today.

Our theme, “AI-Enabled Collaboration,” highlights the transformative impact of our AI-powered technologies on modern workplaces. Through engaging, hands-on demonstrations of our meeting room systems and personal workspace solutions, we aim to help customers and attendees experience how our products seamlessly address the needs of hybrid work environments.

Our focus is on empowering businesses to enhance operational efficiency across any work setting.

From advanced video conferencing and automated space management to personalised meeting experiences, our solutions are designed to help organizations redefine collaboration in ways that prioritise inclusivity and adaptability in the hybrid era.