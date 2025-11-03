Faraday Future launches groundbreaking FX Super One in Dubai

The event marked a major milestone for the California-based electric mobility pioneer, signalling its official entry into the Middle East market. The FX Super One is more than just a new model; it’s the embodiment of Faraday Future’s mission to merge cutting-edge artificial intelligence with refined, first-class design. The result is a vehicle that doesn’t just move people but interacts with them.

Few cities mirror innovation quite like Dubai, a global epicentre where technology, ambition, and luxury converge. It was only fitting, then, that Faraday Future chose the Armani Hotel beneath the Burj Khalifa to unveil its latest creation: the FX Super One, a vehicle that represents the next evolution of intelligent mobility.

First deliveries of the FX Super One in the UAE are scheduled for November, with additional options and regional announcements to follow next year. The AIHEREV Max Edition will start at Dh309,000, positioning it as an attainable entry into the future of luxury electric mobility.

The FX Super One brings a new chapter in intelligent mobility as it arrives as a natural progression from Faraday Future’s flagship FF 91, introduced two years ago. While the FF 91 captured global attention with its celebrity collaborations and ultra-luxury appeal, the Super One aims to democratise that experience. Positioned as the world’s first EAI MPV (Embodied Artificial Intelligence Multi-Purpose Vehicle), it delivers a more accessible yet sophisticated driving experience.

Through new agreements with RAK Motors and RAK Innovation City, Faraday Future plans to develop local manufacturing capacity and AI research facilities. Tin Mok, Head of Faraday Future Middle East, confirmed that phase two of the plan involves establishing a regional factory and operations hub, with an annual production target between 5,000 and 10,000 units. The collaboration will also see the creation of an EAI Development Centre focused on advancing automotive AI within the UAE.

Among the evening’s highlights was the announcement that football legend Andrés Iniesta will become the first global owner of the FX Super One. His passion for performance and technology made him a fitting ambassador for a brand that celebrates both intelligence and artistry in motion.

“The Middle East is not just a market for us,” Mok explained. “It’s a launch pad for innovation. By investing in local R&D and production, we’re helping shape the region’s future of intelligent mobility.”

Visually, the FX Super One stands out as both futuristic and refined. The First Class EAI-MPV vehicle features an illuminated front-grille screen capable of displaying customised animations, effectively allowing the car to express itself. It’s a design detail that transforms the front fascia into a digital avatar, connecting the driver’s personality to the car’s intelligent systems.

The FX Super One will be available in four, six, and seven-seat configurations, with a flexible 2+2+2 layout in its six-passenger version. Its modular design ensures versatility for business travel, family life, or chauffeur-driven comfort, an approach that reflects Faraday Future’s belief in adaptive design.

Inside, the emphasis on comfort and craftsmanship is unmistakable. The cabin is designed around human-centred luxury, featuring zero-gravity seats with massage functions, privacy curtains, and a 23-speaker surround-sound system. Every surface feels deliberate, every feature intuitively positioned, a blend of artistry and artificial intelligence that redefines what a premium MPV can be.

For all its performance credentials, efficiency and safety remain central. The FX Super One’s body structure is composed of 80 per cent high-strength steel, providing exceptional rigidity while maintaining a refined ride. It is also the world’s first MPV to feature full-cabin airbag coverage, underscoring the brand’s focus on family safety and occupant protection.

At the core of the FX Super One is the AI Hybrid Extended Range (AIHER) 1.0 powertrain, designed to address the performance and range challenges that have long limited traditional electric MPVs. The dual-motor system generates 337 kW of power, accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, and offers a range of nearly 1,000 kilometres.

Cargo versatility is another strength: luggage capacity ranges from 315 to 1,975 litres, ensuring the vehicle is as practical as it is intelligent.

The Dubai debut also marked a strategic expansion for Faraday Future. The launch forms part of the company’s Three Pole Global Strategy, connecting its existing operations in the United States and China with a new regional base in the Middle East.

Xiao Ma, Global CEO of Faraday X and Head of Government Affairs, described the vehicle’s universal appeal: “From entrepreneurs and families to celebrities and creators, the FX Super One was designed for everyone who expects more — more intelligence, more comfort, and more connection.”