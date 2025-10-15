GOLD/FOREX
GNTech

Yango Group goes hyperlocal with AI assistant Yango Yasmina

Yasmina can help users with daily tasks, provide entertainment, and educational content

Gulf News Report
In the first episode of the GN Tech podcast, host Chris Redmond welcomes Swithin D’Silva, Head of Smart Devices at Yango Group, to discuss the development of Yango Yasmina, the region’s first AI assistant tailored specifically for MENA homes.

  • Yango Yasmina is designed as a culturally intelligent, bilingual AI assistant for everyday life in the Middle East.

  • The development took two years, focusing on language, voice, and cultural nuances to make Yasmina relevant and useful.

  • On command, Yasmina can help users with daily tasks, provide entertainment, and educational content.

  • The AI assistant integrates seamlessly with Yango Play, giving users access to over a million songs, playlists, and trending hits, catering to various moods and preferences.

  • Yango is exploring partnerships with telecom companies, schools, and government bodies to expand Yasmina’s role in smart cities and connected communities.

  • The episode highlights how technology is evolving to meet regional needs and sets the tone for the podcast’s future conversations.

