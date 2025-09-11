Smart speakers and connected TVs redefining brand presence in GCC homes

Smart speakers are a particularly interesting case. We used to think it was simply convenient to be able to request your favourite song, or the weather report; they now occupy a unique cultural and technological space. They are extensions of global brands through the “personalities” the products now have. The Yango Yasmina device is a great example of this phenomenon in the GCC. It speaks Arabic, understands context, and is programmed to respond differently depending on who in the family is addressing it; be it a child asking for a bedtime story, a teenager streaming music, or a parent managing their daily tasks.