How AI services are shaping daily life in the UAE

Under UAE Digital Economy Strategy, AI expected to contribute 14% to GDP by 2030
Every day, people constantly make small but important decisions: which route to take through traffic, what to have for lunch, or which playlist will help them unwind in the evening. These routine choices may seem ordinary, but behind the scenes, intelligent systems are quietly helping manage them. Under the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy, artificial intelligence is expected to contribute 14% to GDP by 2030, reflecting its growing role in both professional and personal environments.
AI-powered services are no longer futuristic concepts; they are an integral part of how people work, live, and interact daily. From smart assistants in homes to autonomous delivery systems on city streets, these technologies help streamline tasks and introduce convenience. Products and solutions from Yango Group show how AI is already embedded in practical, real-world scenarios.
Smarter Homes with AI Assistants
Balancing work, family, and cultural routines can be challenging, especially during busy mornings. Simple tasks like checking schedules, controlling appliances, or finding information can quickly become overwhelming. Yango Yasmina, a bilingual AI assistant, is designed to ease these pressures.
Fluent in Arabic and English and aware of local dialects and cultural nuances, Yasmina can answer questions, provide translations, or guide users through everyday tasks. It also assists with cultural practices, such as suggesting recipes for traditional dishes or reciting passages from the Qur’an, helping residents manage their days with less effort while preserving routines that matter. This context-aware and personalised support transforms technology into a helpful companion rather than a simple tool.
AI-Powered Ride-Hailing
AI is also transforming urban mobility. It scans everything happening in the city, where cars are, how traffic is moving, what the weather’s like, and where people are likely to request rides next to balance driver supply across hotspots like Dubai Marina and Downtown.
When a passenger requests a ride with Yango Ride, the system quickly matches them with the driver best positioned to provide a seamless journey. The system weighs multiple factors in real time, including a driver’s route, status, rating, and whether their car fits the selected tariff. While the ride is underway, AI continues monitoring speed, driving style, and traffic conditions.
For passengers, this means faster pickups and smoother rides; for drivers, steadier earnings and less downtime; and for the city, reduced congestion and fewer emissions — small optimisations multiplied across thousands of rides every day that are keeping the city moving.
Streamlining Last-Mile Delivery with AI
Urban life in the UAE often means juggling errands, commuting, and limited free time. As consumer demand for smoother deliveries rises, cities and companies are looking for solutions that reduce both waiting times and traffic congestion. Autonomous delivery robots are emerging as a solution that blends efficiency with convenience.
Pilot programs with Yango Group’s autonomous delivery robots in Sobha Hartland and at Expo City Dubai have demonstrated the impact of these systems. At Expo City, three robots covered over 800 kilometers of meal deliveries, averaging just seven minutes per delivery. In Sobha Hartland, two robots delivered groceries autonomously over 500 kilometers, achieving an average delivery time of 14 minutes for distances up to 1.5 kilometers. These systems make it easier for residents to access essentials while supporting the vision of connected, smart urban living.
Building on these results, Yango Group and noon have launched a strategic partnership to move the technology from pilot stage to a live, at-scale service: fully electric Yango Autonomy robots now deliver noon Minutes orders in the Sobha Hartland community, where residents can choose robot delivery at checkout, track the robot in real time, and unlock its secure compartment via smartphone. This commercial rollout shows how autonomous delivery can plug seamlessly into existing last-mile networks, adding smart, sustainable capacity during peak times. Over time, the partners plan to extend the service to other Dubai communities to locations across the UAE, guided by operational performance data and customer feedback.
Personalized Music
Leisure activities can also become overwhelming, particularly when digital platforms offer millions of choices. Many users struggle to pick what to listen to, often scrolling endlessly without finding the right song. AI offers a solution that makes entertainment more intuitive and personal.
Yango Play, the region’s first AI-powered entertainment super app, features ‘My Vibe,’ a recommendation system that adapts in real time to users’ listening habits. Its upgraded AI Playlist Generator now focuses on recent listening history to surface tracks that are highly relevant and tailored to individual moods and tastes. Listeners can preview a full playlist of 30 tracks before it starts playing, refresh the entire selection with a single tap, or apply preset filters to match their taste, all designed to make music discovery effortless.
Looking Ahead: AI as the Backbone of Future Cities
AI is becoming the backbone of urban life in the UAE, transforming how people move, work, and manage daily routines. By turning data into insights and learning from patterns across cities, it enables smarter mobility, efficient services, and personalised experiences at home. From autonomous delivery and intelligent ride-hailing to AI-powered assistants, these technologies are helping build connected, sustainable, and adaptable cities that respond to residents’ needs in real time. As adoption grows, AI will act as the invisible infrastructure of modern life, reducing friction, supporting economic growth, and shaping cities that evolve seamlessly alongside their communities.
