Vasudha was admired for evocative images of India’s diverse ecosystems
Renowned wildlife photographer Vasudha Charavarthi, 45, was found dead in the Souparnika River in Karnataka's Kollur on Sunday, casting a pall of grief over the conservation and photography community.
According to police, Chakravarthi had gone missing for several hours before her body was recovered. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of her death. While initial reports suggest the possibility of accidental drowning, authorities have not ruled out other causes. A postmortem examination is expected to provide further clarity.
Based in Bengaluru, Chakravarthi was widely admired for her evocative images that showcased India’s diverse ecosystems, from dense forests to fragile wetlands. Her photography not only captured the beauty of wildlife but also highlighted urgent conservation challenges. In recent weeks, she had been documenting riverine biodiversity, which brought her to Kollur.
Tributes poured in soon after the news broke. Fellow photographers and environmentalists praised her unique eye and dedication. “She had the rare ability to convey the soul of wild creatures through her lens,” a colleague recalled. Many took to social media to share her celebrated images, calling her work “a timeless reminder of the bond between humanity and nature.”
Her sudden passing has left a void in the world of wildlife documentation. Funeral details are expected to be announced by her family shortly. For many, Chakravarthi’s legacy will live on in her body of work—an enduring testament to her love for India’s wilderness.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox