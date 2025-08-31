Monsoon havoc : Himachal death toll rises to 320 as Punjab battles worst floods in 37 years

Landslides, floods and power outages hit Himachal; Army leads relief in flood-hit Punjab
Shimla/Chandigarh: Torrential monsoon rains have unleashed widespread destruction across north India, with Himachal Pradesh recording a cumulative death toll of 320 since June 20, while neighbouring Punjab reels from its worst floods in nearly four decades.
Landslides, flash floods, road accidents, and infrastructure collapses have caused massive disruption, cutting off connectivity and crippling power and water supply in several districts.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) of Himachal Pradesh’s Disaster Management Authority, at least 166 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while 154 have lost their lives in road accidents linked to the heavy downpour.
As of August 30 evening, the SEOC reported that 839 roads across the state, including three national highways, remain blocked. The worst-hit districts are Chamba (286 roads), Mandi (197), and Kullu (175). National Highways NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305 are among those closed, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded.
Infrastructure damage has been severe. At least 728 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are out of service, leaving large areas without power. Chamba alone has reported 363 DTR disruptions, followed by 225 in Kullu and 123 in Mandi. Similarly, 456 water supply schemes have been knocked out, affecting access to drinking water in multiple districts — 93 in Chamba, 56 in Mandi, and 52 in Shimla.
Later updates on Sunday suggested the situation had further worsened, with 822 roads blocked, 1,236 transformers disrupted, and 424 water supply schemes crippled. Weather experts have warned of intensified rainfall due to the interaction of a western disturbance with the monsoon axis over north India, heightening fears of fresh floods in Himachal as well as in Punjab.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas, including Bharmour and Manimahesh in Chamba and parts of Kangra district. He noted that while this year’s scale of infrastructure destruction is worse than in 2023, pre-emptive measures by the state reduced human casualties compared to last year.
Meanwhile, Punjab has been hit by its worst floods in 37 years, submerging vast stretches of land and displacing thousands. Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said the flooding was exacerbated by the Central government’s failure to ensure timely water release from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in June, which could have mitigated the disaster’s impact.
The Indian Army’s Western Command, in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF), has launched massive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Punjab and adjoining Jammu. A total of 47 army columns, supported by aviation assets including 24 aircraft — 3 Advanced Light Helicopters, 10 reconnaissance helicopters, 6 Mi-17s, and a Chinook — have been deployed for rescue and supply missions.
Western Command chief Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar visited flood-hit forward areas to review the relief effort. The Army reported extensive evacuations of stranded civilians, medical aid, and restoration of connectivity. Lt Gen Katiyar lauded the “synergy between troops, state administration, police, and civil authorities” in mitigating the crisis.
Across Himachal and Punjab, the continuing monsoon has left highways cut off, villages marooned, and basic services in disarray. The combined humanitarian toll is rising sharply, with Himachal alone reporting 320 deaths since June and Punjab struggling to contain what officials describe as its worst deluge in decades.
Restoration efforts are ongoing but severely hampered by relentless rainfall and treacherous terrain. With more heavy downpours forecast in the coming days, officials fear the disaster could deepen further, placing enormous pressure on relief and rescue teams.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox