Monsoon havoc : Himachal death toll rises to 320 as Punjab battles worst floods in 37 years

Infrastructure damage has been severe. At least 728 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are out of service, leaving large areas without power. Chamba alone has reported 363 DTR disruptions, followed by 225 in Kullu and 123 in Mandi. Similarly, 456 water supply schemes have been knocked out, affecting access to drinking water in multiple districts — 93 in Chamba, 56 in Mandi, and 52 in Shimla.