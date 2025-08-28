GOLD/FOREX
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims

Foreign Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of victims

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Indian Army personnel rescue local residents using a boat to evacuate through the flooded waters of the Beas river at Baoopur village in the Kapurthala district of India's Punjab state on August 28, 2025.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of the heavy rains that swept through the Himalayan region, causing multiple deaths and significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere sympathy and commiserations to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of India over this tragic loss, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

