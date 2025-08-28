UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims

Foreign Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of victims
By Khitam Al Amir
Chief News Editor
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of the heavy rains that swept through the Himalayan region, causing multiple deaths and significant damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere sympathy and commiserations to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of India over this tragic loss, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox