A bottle of Covid-Organics, a herbal tea, touted by Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina as a powerful remedy against the COVID-19, that the authorities gave each student and encouraged them to drink it before the start of classes is seen on a student's desk at the J.J. Rabearivelo High School in downtown Antananarivo on April 23 2020. AFP Image Credit: AFP

Madagascar is building a factory to mass-produce a drink that's touted by authorities and some African leaders as a 'cure' for COVID-19 even though it hasn't been clinically tested or approved by drug regulators.

Sold as Covid-Organics, the drink contains extracts of the artimisia annua plant, which is used to treat malaria. The factory will be operational within a month, according to President Andry Rajoelina. "Our researchers and scientists are doing the necessary to make our coronavirus remedy a drug that meets the standards," he said on state TV.