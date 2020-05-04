1 of 9
A nurse leaves the Vilanova nursing home in Corbas, near Lyon, central France. For 47 days and nights, staff and the 106 residents of the Vilanova nursing home on the outskirts of the east-central city of Lyon waited out the coronavirus storm together, while the illness killed tens of thousands of people in other homes across Europe, including more than 9,000 in France. Because staff and residents were locked in together, Vilanova didn't have to confine people to their rooms like other homes to shield them from the risk of infection brought in from outside
Image Credit: AP
Residents play inside the Vilanova nursing home in Corbas. As the coronavirus cut a deadly path through nursing homes, staff locked themselves in with the 106 residents at this care home to stop coronavirus from infecting and killing the vulnerable older adults in their care, and they have not had any people falling victim to the virus.
Image Credit: AP
A nurse works with residents inside the Vilanova nursing home. The home has had zero virus cases so far.
Image Credit: AP
Residents show posters reading "Thank you for everything".
Image Credit: AP
Resident of Vilanova nursing home Mr Chatal smiles during a fake wedding with a nurse.
Image Credit: AP
Vilanova nursing home residents pose with a nurse.
Image Credit: AP
A board reads "55 days without any visit, 44 days of confinement for the team and still together with heart" inside the Vilanova nursing home.
Image Credit: AP
Nurses leave the Vilanova nursing home in Corbas, near Lyon, central France.
Image Credit: AP
A resident watches nurses leaving the Vilanova nursing home.
Image Credit: AP