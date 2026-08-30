The operation was conducted in the final available light of the day, leaving the crew with little time to complete the rescue. The altitude also posed a major challenge, with thin air reducing the helicopter’s engine performance and lift.

To improve the aircraft’s ability to operate at such a high altitude, the crew removed all non-essential equipment and carried only the fuel needed for the mission. The reduced weight helped maximise the helicopter’s lifting capacity while retaining enough range to reach the casualty and return safely.

When the pilots reached the location, they found no suitable area for a conventional landing. Strong mountain winds and the steep slope made the evacuation particularly hazardous.

The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army described the operation as a demonstration of the skill, courage and determination of its aviation personnel.

The crew instead held the helicopter in a low hover and carried out a precise manoeuvre, keeping the aircraft stable with one skid touching the mountain slope. The patient was quickly secured inside the helicopter before the pilots lifted off and began their descent.

In a post on X, the formation said the rescue was carried out during the “last available landing window of the day” and involved a critical one-skid landing on the steep slope.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.