GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Offbeat

Indian Army pilots carry out daring high-altitude rescue at 18,600 feet near Nun Kun

Pilots evacuate casualty from steep mountain slope in fading light and strong winds

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pilots evacuate the patient from steep mountain slope with no space to land.
Pilots evacuate the patient from steep mountain slope with no space to land.
Instagram/firefurycorps_ia

Indian Army Aviation pilots carried out a challenging high-altitude casualty evacuation at 18,600 feet near the Nun Kun massif on Saturday, rescuing a patient from a steep mountain slope in strong winds and difficult terrain.

The operation was conducted in the final available light of the day, leaving the crew with little time to complete the rescue. The altitude also posed a major challenge, with thin air reducing the helicopter’s engine performance and lift.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Helicopter lightened for high-altitude rescue

To improve the aircraft’s ability to operate at such a high altitude, the crew removed all non-essential equipment and carried only the fuel needed for the mission. The reduced weight helped maximise the helicopter’s lifting capacity while retaining enough range to reach the casualty and return safely.

When the pilots reached the location, they found no suitable area for a conventional landing. Strong mountain winds and the steep slope made the evacuation particularly hazardous.

The crew instead held the helicopter in a low hover and carried out a precise manoeuvre, keeping the aircraft stable with one skid touching the mountain slope. The patient was quickly secured inside the helicopter before the pilots lifted off and began their descent.

The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army described the operation as a demonstration of the skill, courage and determination of its aviation personnel.

In a post on X, the formation said the rescue was carried out during the “last available landing window of the day” and involved a critical one-skid landing on the steep slope.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
OffbeatViral Videoviral

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Anology of the heel space in a pair of school shoes

Growing Feet: How to find the right shoe fit for kids

4m read
AAIB likely to submit interim report on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident within a month

India reviews pilot drug tests after Air India incident

3m read
Overhead bin flaps hang open above the aisle after violent turbulence rocked the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi.

Air India flight turbulence: Passengers raise concerns

2m read
Air India planes at rest

Was the pilot of turbulence-hit AI flight intoxicated?

2m read