Dubai: An Egyptian court sentenced the owner of an automobile company, his wife and three of his employees to 300 years jail in total for deceiving buyers, local media reported.
Investigations revealed the chairman of the car company, assisted by his wife, who fled the country, and three of his employees, had cheated 150 car buyers by collecting amounts of 40,000 to 100,000 Egyptian pounds from each as a down payment for cars from the first defendant’s showroom.
The defendants failed to deliver the cars to their buyers and did not pay back their money. The deceived buyers filed a case with the public prosecution.
The company’s owner and the three other suspects were arrested by police on charges of swindling people. The first’s defendant wife fled the country and was handed out an imprisonment sentence in absentia.