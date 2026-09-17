Australia to stop most foreign students bringing families

New migration rules restrict partners and children as Canberra targets ‘visa hopping’
Australia is making it significantly harder for international students to bring their families with them, under sweeping new migration rules that could change the calculations of thousands planning to study in the country.
Under the changes announced on Thursday, most international students will no longer be able to attach partners or children to their student visas, as the government seeks to bring migration numbers down and tighten control over temporary visas.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke unveiled the measures at the National Press Club in Canberra as part of a broader overhaul covering international students, backpackers, visa overstayers and people seeking to extend their stay in Australia.
The restrictions do not amount to a reduction in the number of international student places themselves, Reuters reported. Instead, they target secondary applicants — typically spouses, partners and dependent children who accompany students.
There are important exceptions.
Students undertaking PhDs will still be able to bring family members, while exemptions will also apply to students from Pacific and ASEAN countries.
Families who are already in Australia will not be separated as a result of the changes.
Burke said PhD students were often at a different stage of life from undergraduates, helping explain the exemption for doctoral students.
The changes represent a significant departure from existing arrangements, under which a spouse or de facto partner can be included as a secondary applicant on a student visa, provided eligibility requirements are met.
Australia has become one of the world’s most popular destinations for international students, making the changes potentially significant for families weighing the financial and personal implications of studying overseas.
The government is also tightening rules aimed at what it describes as “visa hopping” — people moving between courses or visas in order to extend their stay in Australia.
International students wanting to transfer courses will have to apply for a new visa.
Those who complete a course and want to continue studying will generally be required to move to a higher qualification level. A student completing a bachelor’s degree, for example, could progress to a master’s programme rather than enrolling in another course at the same or a lower level.
The measures form part of the government’s attempt to bring net overseas migration down amid mounting pressure over housing and population growth.
Burke said the government was aiming for net overseas migration of 245,000 this financial year and 225,000 in the following year.
New Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released on Thursday showed net overseas migration had already fallen to 292,100 in the year to March.
International students are an important part of that equation. ABC News reported that 337,427 student visas were granted in the last financial year, of which 45,991 went to secondary applicants such as dependants and family members.
The tougher approach has prompted concern from Australia’s higher education sector, which relies heavily on international students.
Universities Australia chief executive Luke Sheehy warned that repeated policy changes were creating uncertainty around international education.
According to Reuters, international education contributed A$53.6 billion to the Australian economy in the year to June 2025.
Student representatives have also raised concerns about the impact on people who may have to choose between studying in Australia and remaining with their families.
The family restrictions are part of a much wider migration package. The government is also changing rules for working holidaymakers and taking tougher action against visa overstayers.
Australia has tightened student migration rules repeatedly in recent years, including through higher visa fees and stricter requirements, as Canberra seeks to reduce migration while maintaining the international education sector.
- with inputs from Reuters