UK universities slash intake from Pakistan and Bangladesh amid visa crackdown

The move, detailed in a report by the Financial Times, comes as at least nine higher-education institutions classify those countries as “high-risk” for student visas and tighten their enrollment policies to protect their right to sponsor international applicants.

Other institutions — including University of Sunderland, Coventry University, University of Hertfordshire, Oxford Brookes University, Glasgow Caledonian University and private provider BPP University — have either halted or scaled back admissions from the two countries under what they describe as risk-mitigation steps.

Universities UK International has acknowledged the urgency of the situation, calling for diversification in recruitment — including tighter vetting and better partnerships with overseas agents — to retain their sponsor licences while continuing to admit international students. Meanwhile, the Home Office has defended the move as necessary to maintain the integrity of the student visa system.

The crackdown has sparked frustration among education advisers, many of whom say the restrictions unfairly penalise genuine students caught up in stricter institutional compliance. One such adviser, from a Lahore-based agency, called the decision “heartbreaking.”

The spike in rejections and a wave of asylum claims by international students spurred the move, prompting government officials to warn the study route “must not be used as a backdoor” to settlement in Britain.

