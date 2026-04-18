GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Oceania

Australia: One dead after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne

Police have arrested a man and the investigation remains ongoing

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Man arrested after fatal car crash into pedestrians in Melbourne suburb
Man arrested after fatal car crash into pedestrians in Melbourne suburb
Shutterstock

A man has been arrested in Melbourne after a car mounted a kerb and struck two pedestrians, killing one and leaving another with life-threatening injuries, according to Victoria Police.

According to the BBC, the incident occurred on Saturday in the suburb of Ascot Vale, when a grey Toyota struck the pedestrians.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

One killed, another critically injured

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said a pedestrian died at the scene, while another was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.

“Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a fatal collision in Ascot Vale this afternoon,” the spokeswoman was quoted as saying in The Daily Telegraph.

“Police have arrested a man who will be interviewed by police. The circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Investigation underway

Police said inquiries are continuing to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

Local media reported the incident occurred near the Melbourne Showgrounds, which was hosting the Supanova Comic Con & Gaming event at the time.

Related Topics:
crimeAustralia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

While Indian-origin models have previously appeared in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, no Indian actor or public figure has ever held a formal brand ambassador title for the label until now.

Triptii Dimri makes history with Victoria’s Secret

2m read
The pair posed with David at Cruz’s final show with his band

Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner reunite in London

2m read
Suspect allegedly imported equipment and promoted services online.

Man arrested in Sharjah over illegal cosmetic services

1m read
Swift action enabled officers to locate the car and arrest the suspect in record time

Dubai Police foil car theft in minutes

1m read