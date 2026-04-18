Australia: One dead after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne

Police have arrested a man and the investigation remains ongoing
A man has been arrested in Melbourne after a car mounted a kerb and struck two pedestrians, killing one and leaving another with life-threatening injuries, according to Victoria Police.
According to the BBC, the incident occurred on Saturday in the suburb of Ascot Vale, when a grey Toyota struck the pedestrians.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said a pedestrian died at the scene, while another was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.
“Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a fatal collision in Ascot Vale this afternoon,” the spokeswoman was quoted as saying in The Daily Telegraph.
“Police have arrested a man who will be interviewed by police. The circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established and the investigation remains ongoing.”
Police said inquiries are continuing to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.
Local media reported the incident occurred near the Melbourne Showgrounds, which was hosting the Supanova Comic Con & Gaming event at the time.