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Car hits pedestrians in central England city, driver arrested: police

A black Suzuki Swift hit multiple people at the Friar Gate around 9.30 pm on Saturday

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AFP
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Car hits pedestrians in central England city, driver arrested: police
AFP

London: British police said they arrested a man after a car struck several pedestrians in a city in central England on Saturday night, leaving some victims seriously injured.

Police in Derby, located about 40 miles north of Birmingham, posted on Facebook that a black Suzuki Swift hit multiple people at the Friar Gate around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

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Paramedics treated the injured at the scene before taking them to hospital, without specifying how many were hurt.

"Although we know this will be alarming, we would like to reassure people that we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public," the Derby police said in its Facebook post.

Officers stopped a vehicle believed to be involved shortly after the incident and arrested the driver, a man in his 30s, who remains in custody.

Friar Gate has been closed from Curzon Street and Cheapside to Ford Street and is expected to remain shut for some time as investigators work the scene.

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