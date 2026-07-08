Bayeux tapestry to arrive in London in secret, high-stakes operation

An 11th-century masterpiece: The Bayeux Tapestry is nearly 1,000 years old and is one of the world’s most famous surviving medieval artworks.

Not actually a tapestry: Despite its name, it is an embroidered linen cloth stitched with coloured wool rather than a woven tapestry.

Tells the story of 1066: It chronicles the events leading up to and including the Battle of Hastings, when William the Conqueror defeated King Harold II and became King of England.

A remarkable size: Measuring about 68 metres (224 feet) long, it is illustrated with scenes of battles, ships, soldiers, horses and everyday medieval life.

Historical record: Historians regard it as one of the most important visual records of medieval Europe and the Norman Conquest of England.

Home in France: The embroidery has been housed for centuries in the Normandy town of Bayeux, where it is normally displayed in a dedicated museum.

Rare overseas loan: The exhibition at the British Museum marks the first time the Bayeux Tapestry has been displayed in the UK.