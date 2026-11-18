Unusual aerial drops spark curiosity and mixed reactions among Palestinians
Dubai: Cigarettes, coffee sachets and an invitation to become an informant — an unusual combination has been falling from the skies over Gaza as Israel steps up efforts to persuade Palestinians to share intelligence about Hamas.
Israeli military drones dropped hundreds of leaflets accompanied by cigarettes and coffee packets across Gaza City, Deir Al Balah and Al Bureij on Monday, according to Spanish news agency EFE, which documented the operation.
The leaflets carried telephone numbers and messages encouraging residents to contact Israeli security services, promising a better future in exchange for cooperation.
But the campaign has drawn ridicule from Palestinians struggling with shortages of basic necessities, with some residents collecting the cigarettes and coffee while discarding the recruitment messages.
In Gaza City, leaflets featured photographs of 18 alleged Hamas members previously killed by Israel, their faces marked with red crosses.
One message asked whether recipients worked for Gaza’s security services before inviting them to join Israel and change their lives.
In Deir Al Balah and Al Bureij, other leaflets appealed to residents’ hopes for a better tomorrow and urged them to take action.
Cigarettes accompanied the leaflets in Gaza City and Deir Al Balah, while coffee sachets were distributed in Al Bureij.
Anadolu Agency also documented an Israeli quadcopter dropping leaflets alongside cigarettes and coffee near Al Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.
The distribution sparked anger and mockery among Palestinians, particularly because cigarettes have become scarce and expensive amid restrictions on goods entering Gaza.
Residents told EFE that even cigarette lighters were difficult to obtain, with some reportedly costing around $40.
Palestinian security authorities have warned residents against contacting the numbers, saying such approaches could lead to intelligence recruitment.
Israel has previously distributed similar leaflets seeking information about Hamas.
In August 2024, cigarettes accompanied leaflets dropped over displaced Palestinians in Al Mawasi, near Khan Younis.
Those messages warned that smoking was dangerous but portrayed Hamas as an even greater threat, inviting residents to make contact for more cigarettes.
Hamas described that campaign as psychological warfare.
The latest operation comes amid Gaza’s continuing humanitarian crisis despite a ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025.
More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October 2023, according to Gaza health authorities.
The Israeli military did not respond to EFE’s request for comment on the latest leaflet drops.