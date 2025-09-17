Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City

Netanyahu called Gaza City Hamas’s last major stronghold and vowed to take control
Israel announced on Wednesday a "temporary" new route for residents to flee Gaza City, as it launched an intense ground offensive after massive bombardment of the Palestinian territory's main city.
The Israeli military "announces the opening of a temporary transportation route via Salah al-Din Street", spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement, adding that "the route will be open for 48 hours only".
