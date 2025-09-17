GOLD/FOREX
Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City

Netanyahu called Gaza City Hamas’s last major stronghold and vowed to take control

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip following renewed Israeli evacuation orders for Gaza City.
AFP

Israel announced on Wednesday a "temporary" new route for residents to flee Gaza City, as it launched an intense ground offensive after massive bombardment of the Palestinian territory's main city.

The Israeli military "announces the opening of a temporary transportation route via Salah al-Din Street", spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement, adding that "the route will be open for 48 hours only".

Related Topics:
Gaza

