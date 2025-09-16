Luxembourg has said it will join a raft of countries recognising the State of Palestine at a United Nations summit in New York next week.

French President Emmanuel Macron is spearheading the drive on recognising a Palestinian state as international condemnation grows of Israel over its nearly two-year offensive in Gaza.

Speaking to journalists late Monday, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden said that "the situation on the ground has deteriorated considerably in recent months".

"A movement is now emerging in Europe and around the world to demonstrate that the two-state solution is still relevant," Frieden said.

"That is why the Luxembourg government intends to join those who recognise the State of Palestine at next week's conference on the two-state solution."

Countries including Britain, Australia, Canada and Belgium have said they plan to recognise a Palestinian state at the meeting at the UN General Assembly.