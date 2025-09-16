GOLD/FOREX
Israel launches ground operation in Gaza City, territory's largest urban centre

The move escalates its war in defiance of international condemnation

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
Palestinians run for cover during an Israeli airstrike on a high-rise building in Gaza City.
AFP
Israel has launched a ground offensive in Gaza City, escalating its war despite international condemnation and criticism from families of hostages held by Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Gaza City Hamas’s last major stronghold and vowed to take control, prompting widespread global criticism. Meanwhile, a UN commission of inquiry has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Follow the latest updates here:

Luxembourg says will recognise Palestinian State

Luxembourg has said it will join a raft of countries recognising the State of Palestine at a United Nations summit in New York next week.

French President Emmanuel Macron is spearheading the drive on recognising a Palestinian state as international condemnation grows of Israel over its nearly two-year offensive in Gaza.

Speaking to journalists late Monday, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden said that "the situation on the ground has deteriorated considerably in recent months".

"A movement is now emerging in Europe and around the world to demonstrate that the two-state solution is still relevant," Frieden said.

"That is why the Luxembourg government intends to join those who recognise the State of Palestine at next week's conference on the two-state solution."

Countries including Britain, Australia, Canada and Belgium have said they plan to recognise a Palestinian state at the meeting at the UN General Assembly.

Israel says ‘main’ Gaza City operation underway

The Israeli military launched overnight what it described as the main phase of its operation into Gaza City, with an official estimating Tuesday that thousands of Hamas fighters were in the territory's largest urban center.

"The main move into Gaza City is what began last night... We understand there are thousands of Hamas militants in Gaza City," the official said. The military assessed there were between "2,000-3,000 Hamas" militants operating in the area, he added.

Israel war on Gaza is genocide: UN panel

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI), which does not speak on behalf of the world body, found that “genocide is occurring in Gaza and is continuing to occur”, commission chief Navi Pillay told AFP.

The investigators concluded that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with President Isaac Herzog and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, have “incited the commission of genocide” in the Palestinian territory.

The commission concluded that Israeli authorities and forces had since October 2023 committed “four of the five genocidal acts” listed in the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Also Read: Israel army begins targeting Gaza City high-rises

These are “killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group, deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part, and imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group”.

Nearly 65,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.

Spain summons Israeli envoy

Spain summoned Israel’s top diplomat on Tuesday for the second time in five days over remarks by Israel’s foreign minister that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was antisemitic and a “liar”.

Israel’s charge d’affaires, Dana Erlich, was called in over “the unacceptable words and positions of the Israeli foreign minister,” the foreign ministry said.

Israel has not had an ambassador in Spain since the Sanchez government recognised the state of Palestine in 2024.

Also Read: Israel unleashes massive bombing campaign on Gaza City

Spain’s leftist government has been one of Europe’s most outspoken critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his military campaign in Gaza, launched in response to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Madrid recalled its ambassador to Israel last week after announcing new measures aimed at “ending the genocide in Gaza,” further straining relations.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar recently described Sanchez as “antisemitic” and a “liar” after the Spanish leader expressed admiration for pro-Palestinian protesters who disrupted Spain’s Vuelta cycling race.

Israel launches ground assault

Israel launched a ground operation into Gaza City on Tuesday, declaring "Gaza is burning", reports said, quoting Israeli officials.

An Israeli military official said the Israeli Defence Forces had begun the main stage of their ground operation into Gaza City, the main urban centre in the enclave, where Israel has ordered hundred of thousands of residents to flee.

The move escalates its war in defiance of international condemnation and backlash from the families of hostages held by Hamas.

An official estimated on Tuesday that thousands of Hamas fighters were in the territory’s largest urban centre.

“The main move into Gaza City is what began last night... We understand there are thousands of Hamas terrorists in Gaza City,” the official told AFP. The military assessed there were between “2,000-3,000 Hamas” militants operating in the area, he added.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
