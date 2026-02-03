US secret 'Compass Call' jets that hack enemy skies – EA-37B's electronic warfare nightmare revealed

Full-spectrum, long-range standoff jamming: Delivers high-powered, directional electromagnetic emissions to jam enemy radars (including early warning and acquisition types), communications networks, navigation systems (e.g., GPS-denial), and radio-controlled threats from extended standoff distances, enhancing survivability in contested environments like Anti-Access/Area-Denial (A2/AD) zones.



Precision multi-target engagement: Supports simultaneous jamming of multiple frequency bands and emitters, with increased target capacity and precision through mission system upgrades (classified), allowing focused disruption of specific threats rather than broad-spectrum denial.



Software-defined electronic attack core (SABER technology): Incorporates BAE Systems' Small Adaptive Bank of Electronic Resources (SABER), shifting from hardware-limited systems to software-defined radios (SDRs) for flexible, waveform-agile jamming; enables rapid reprogramming to counter emerging threats without hardware changes.



High-power conformal antenna arrays: Features large, fuselage-mounted “cheek” arrays (derived from CAEW configurations) for powerful, directional transmission of jamming signals, providing enhanced effective radiated power and coverage compared to the legacy EC-130H.



Counter-C5ISRT and SEAD support: Used in offensive counter-information warfare by breaking enemy “kill chains” — disrupting command-and-control (C2), intelligence gathering, sensor fusion, and integrated air defense networks — supporting Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) operations without kinetic strikes.



Rapid adaptability and spiral upgrades: Built on open architecture (SWORD-A) for quick insertion of new capabilities via "plug-and-play" quick-reaction options, ensuring sustained relevance against evolving peer-adversary technologies (e.g., advanced comms and radars).

