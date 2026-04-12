US mine-clearing operation in Strait of Hormuz: How it works and why it matters

Two US Navy guided-missile destroyers — the USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy — have transited the strategic waterway as part of the first such operation since the Iran war began, US Central Command said.

The move comes as Washington seeks to restore safe passage through the narrow chokepoint, which handles nearly 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies but has been effectively blocked by Iran in recent weeks.

However, Tehran rejected the US claim, with military officials insisting no American vessels had entered the strait and warning that any such attempt would be met with a “severe” response.

Three fully laden supertankers carrying up to 2 million barrels of oil each transited the strait on Saturday — among the first to exit the Gulf since a fragile ceasefire.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.