‘Final offer’ vs ‘unreasonable demands’: What US, Iran, Israel and Pakistan said after talks

US President Donald Trump struck an even more forceful tone, suggesting the United States already holds the upper hand. “We’ve won,” he said, downplaying the importance of whether a deal is reached and reinforcing Washington’s hardline stance.

From Washington, the message was firm. US Vice President JD Vance said the United States had made its position clear, stressing the need for an “affirmative commitment” from Iran that it would not pursue nuclear weapons. He described the proposal as America’s “final and best offer,” signalling that the next move lies with Tehran.

Dubai: If the 21-hour US–Iran talks revealed deep divisions at the negotiating table, the reactions that followed showed an equally sharp divide in how both sides see the path forward.

Tehran, however, told a very different story. Iranian officials dismissed US demands as “unreasonable,” arguing that Washington’s position — particularly on nuclear restrictions — left little room for compromise. Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the talks broke down over key differences, pointing to what he described as a gap in fundamental positions.

“There is still a lot more to do…” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled the campaign was far from over, saying military operations would continue despite diplomatic efforts, underscoring the gap between battlefield realities and ongoing negotiations.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said it was essential for all sides to maintain the fragile truce and added that Islamabad would continue to facilitate dialogue in the coming days.

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington’s position hinges on a firm guarantee that Iran will not pursue nuclear weapons or retain the capability to build one quickly, calling it the US “final and best offer” and signalling the next move lies with Tehran. “We were negotiating in good faith…”

Taken together, the statements highlight not just a failed negotiation, but a widening gap in expectations — with Washington pressing for immediate commitments and Tehran signalling it is in no hurry to concede.

Amid the sharp exchange, Pakistan sought to keep the diplomatic door open. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged all sides to uphold the fragile ceasefire and said Islamabad would continue efforts to facilitate dialogue in the coming days.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.