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No deal after 21 hours of talks: Why US-Iran marathon negotiations collapsed in Pakistan

Nuclear demands, mistrust and red lines derail marathon Islamabad negotiations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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US Vice President JD Vance arrives for a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister amid the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026.
US Vice President JD Vance arrives for a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister amid the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026.
AFP IN

The United States and Iran failed to reach a deal after marathon negotiations in Islamabad, with Washington insisting Tehran would not give the required commitment to abandon the pursuit of a nuclear weapon. The breakdown leaves the fragile two-week ceasefire in uncertainty.

US Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said 21 hours of talks did not produce “an affirmative commitment” from Iran to forgo nuclear weapons or the capabilities needed to develop them.

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Nuclear demands at the centre of collapse

Vance said the US position required a “fundamental commitment” from Iran that it would not pursue nuclear weapons.

“That is the core goal of the president of the United States,” he said, adding that he remained in constant contact with President Donald Trump throughout the negotiations.

Washington said it presented what it called a “final and best offer” after hours of discussions, but no agreement was reached.

Competing red lines and deep mistrust

Iran rejected US demands as “unreasonable”, with state media saying progress was blocked by Washington’s position on nuclear restrictions and regional issues.

Iranian officials said the talks were held amid deep mistrust following weeks of conflict, arguing it was unrealistic to expect a breakthrough in a single round of negotiations.

Tehran also raised “red lines” including sanctions relief, wartime compensation and limits on Israeli military action in Lebanon.

Strait of Hormuz adds pressure

Tensions escalated during the talks after the US said two destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz as part of mine-clearing operations — a claim Iran disputed.

The strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global oil flows, emerged as a key point of leverage and disagreement between the two sides.

Lebanon conflict complicates wider deal

Israel’s continued strikes in Lebanon, including operations against Hezbollah, have further complicated negotiations.

Lebanese authorities said more than 2,000 people have been killed since the war began, while Israel has ruled out a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

21 hours of high-stakes diplomacy

Vance said he spoke with Trump multiple times during the negotiations and also consulted senior officials including the Secretary of State and Treasury Secretary.

“We were negotiating in good faith,” he said, adding that the US delegation remained aligned behind a single proposal.

Ceasefire now under strain

Vance gave no indication of what comes next after the 14-day ceasefire agreed between the US, Iran and Israel. Pakistani mediators urged both sides to maintain the truce and avoid escalation.

“It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said, adding that Islamabad would continue efforts to facilitate further dialogue.

Officials warned that without renewed engagement, the risk of renewed escalation remains high.

What happens next

With no agreement reached, attention now shifts to whether diplomatic efforts can resume or whether the ceasefire unravels, deepening regional instability across the Middle East.

  • Ceasefire remains fragile with no clarity on next steps

  • Risk of renewed strikes on Iran has increased after failed talks

  • Strait of Hormuz dispute unresolved, reopening through talks unlikely

  • US signals military-backed approach with warship deployment in Gulf

  • Nuclear issue remains central sticking point between both sides

  • Iran denies weapons ambition but tensions fuel hardline positions

  • Talks seen as historic but likely to be viewed as diplomatic failure

With inputs from AP, AFP

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpPaksitanUS-Israel-Iran war

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