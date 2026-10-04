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US aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush anchors off Thailand for crew rest amid Iran tensions

US carrier George H.W. Bush docks near Phuket for crew's rest and recreation

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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US Navy personnel set to enjoy Phuket after months in Arabian Sea
US Navy personnel set to enjoy Phuket after months in Arabian Sea
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Bangkok: The US aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush arrived off Thailand's resort island of Phuket on Sunday with about 4,800 personnel aboard for a rest-and-recreation visit after months supporting US operations in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

The Nimitz-class carrier had been operating in the Arabian Sea during the conflict with Iran, according to media reports.

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The carrier will remain anchored offshore, while crew members are expected to come ashore through Phuket Deep Sea Port and spend time on the island from October 4 to 9, local media reported.

Second US carrier visit in weeks

The visit follows a five-day port call by the US carrier Abraham Lincoln at Laem Chabang in eastern Thailand last month. About 5,000 sailors and Marines were aboard the carrier.

A local mayor estimated that each US service member could spend up to 3,000 baht ($89) per day during the visit, potentially providing a boost to local businesses.

Thailand is the United States' only treaty ally in mainland Southeast Asia.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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