US carrier George H.W. Bush docks near Phuket for crew's rest and recreation
Bangkok: The US aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush arrived off Thailand's resort island of Phuket on Sunday with about 4,800 personnel aboard for a rest-and-recreation visit after months supporting US operations in the Middle East, Reuters reported.
The Nimitz-class carrier had been operating in the Arabian Sea during the conflict with Iran, according to media reports.
The carrier will remain anchored offshore, while crew members are expected to come ashore through Phuket Deep Sea Port and spend time on the island from October 4 to 9, local media reported.
The visit follows a five-day port call by the US carrier Abraham Lincoln at Laem Chabang in eastern Thailand last month. About 5,000 sailors and Marines were aboard the carrier.
A local mayor estimated that each US service member could spend up to 3,000 baht ($89) per day during the visit, potentially providing a boost to local businesses.
Thailand is the United States' only treaty ally in mainland Southeast Asia.