Cairo: The UAE Monday warned that seeking help from foreign powers to tip the balance in inter-Arab problems "complicates crises". The warning comes amid increasing Turkish involvement in Libya, taking the side of a government based in Tripoli.
"Feeling strong for relying on a foreigner subjects the ones demanding it to blackmail, complicates crises and doesn't solve them," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said in a tweet. He did not explicitly mention Ankara's alliance with the Tripoli government against its rivals.
"One certain thing is that weakness of the Arab system is temporary."
The UAE official added that ordinary Arabs are more aware of "sensitivity and importance" of national sovereignty. "Realising the danger of regional interferences and rejecting them has become a pillar of public consciousness," he added.
Dr Gargash's remarks come a day before an emergency Arab League meeting called by Egypt to discuss mounting tensions in its neighbour Libya.