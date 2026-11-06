Abdullah Özkan, 68, collapsed while praying at Konya Airport before travelling to Mecca
Dubai: A 68-year-old Turkish man died after collapsing while leading prayers at an airport in central Türkiye, moments before he was due to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, local media reported on Friday.
Abdullah Özkan, a retired imam from the Beyşehir district of Konya, was dressed in ihram, the traditional white garments worn by male pilgrims, when he suddenly collapsed while praying with fellow travellers at Konya Airport.
Özkan, who also worked as a local representative for a Hajj and Umrah travel company, was accompanying a group of around 180 pilgrims preparing to depart for Mecca.
According to Turkish news agency Anadolu, the group had gathered at the airport at around 2am after completing their travel formalities.
Özkan led a farewell prayer before reciting the Islamic declaration of faith, the Talbiyah prayer traditionally recited during pilgrimage, and blessings upon the Prophet Mohammed.
Witnesses reported that he suddenly lost his voice and collapsed while reciting the final blessings.
Airport medical personnel immediately administered first aid and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation before emergency services transferred him to Selçuk University Medical Faculty Hospital.
Despite efforts to save him, Özkan was pronounced dead at the hospital. Turkish media reported that he had suffered a heart attack, although the precise medical cause of death had not been officially established.
Footage recorded by a fellow pilgrim showed Özkan leading the prayers before suddenly collapsing, prompting those nearby to rush to his assistance.
İsmail Gümüş, a colleague who had worked with Özkan for about 15 years, said he had shown no signs of illness before the incident.
Gümüş, who witnessed the collapse, explained that Özkan had completed the prayer and was reciting blessings upon the Prophet when his voice weakened and he fell forward.
Enes Aktaş, the mufti of Beyşehir, paid tribute to Özkan, describing him as a respected religious figure who had served the community for many years.
Özkan was buried at Beyşehir Cemetery on Friday, following funeral prayers at the district's Çarşı Mosque. Family members, fellow religious officials and local residents attended the service.