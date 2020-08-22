Suha Arafat, wife of the late PLO leader Yasser Arafat, in Dubai for the 8th Dubai International Film Festival, at the Al Qasr Hotel in Dubai. Image Credit: Hadrian Hernandez/Gulf News

Dubai: Suha Arafat, the widow of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, has apologized for the burning of UAE flags in protest of the peace treaty between the UAE and Israel.

In an emotional write-up posted on Instagram, Suha Arafat said she wanted to apologise to the UAE and its people on behalf of Palestinians.

“I want to apologise on behalf of the honourable people of Palestine to the Emirati people and their leadership for the desecration and burning of the UAE flag in Jerusalem and Palestine, and for insulting the symbols of the beloved UAE country,” she wrote, adding ““These are not our values, morals, and traditions.”

She also said that “the difference in opinion does not spoil the friendliness of the case” in the caption she included with a photo of her late husband pictured with the late UAE ruler Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nayan.

Addressing Palestinians, Suha said: “Our generations need to read history well to learn how the UAE supported the Palestinian people and cause in the past and present. I apologize to the people and leadership of the UAE for any harm done by any Palestinian to this generous and kind [Emirati] people, who have always welcomed us.”

“I apologise to the mother of the Emirates, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, for this irresponsible behaviour”, she added.

Suha’s apology came after Palestinian protesters burned UAE flags in response to the peace treaty between the UAE and Israel.

“The UAE’s top priority in the deal is halting the annexation of the West Bank, UAE officials affirmed and said the deal with Israel represents a positive strategic shift for Arab states.