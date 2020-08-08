1 of 11
Fares Khalife outside his destroyed apartment and shop. The gigantic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday tore through homes, blowing off doors and windows, toppling cupboards, and sent flying books, shelves, lamps and everything else.
Image Credit: AP
Farah Mahmoud, wrapped in Lebanese national flag, checks her parent's destroyed apartment. Dozens were trapped under the wreckage and those who survived still cannot believe that they did.
Image Credit: AP
Alain Shucair as he holds his broken guitar at his destroyed apartment. Within a few tragic seconds, more than a quarter of a million people of the Lebanese capital's residents were left with homes unfit to live in. Around 6,200 buildings are estimated to be damaged.
Image Credit: AP
When the first blast hit, Mona Al Shami and her sister hid under a table in their apartment in Qarantina, near the center of the explosions at Beirut port.
Image Credit: AP
Said al-Assaad, 24, stands amid the destruction in his family home _ a beautiful ground-floor traditional house in the historic district of Mar Mikhail facing the port.
Image Credit: AP
Found Armali sits inside his destroyed apartment.
Image Credit: AP
Sandrine Zeinoun, 34, inside her destroyed apartment.
Image Credit: AP
Hasan Al Armali holds a wall clock that was stoped working at the time of the Tuesday's explosion.
Image Credit: AP
Fouad Armali smokes water-pipe in his destroyed apartment at Gemmayzeh neighborhood, which suffered extensive damage.
Image Credit: AP
Waleed Mokbel, 78, inside his destroyed apartment.
Image Credit: AP
George Abdo, 58, inside his destroyed apartment.
Image Credit: AP