Trailer truck crashes into two vehicles on Kashan-Qom road, leaving 9 dead, 1 injured
Dubai: Nine people were killed and another injured when a trailer truck collided with two vehicles on the old road connecting Kashan and Qom in central Iran on Saturday evening, Iranian authorities said.
Mohammad Mesbahi Moghaddam, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society in Kashan, said the accident occurred at around 8pm, prompting the immediate deployment of a six-member rescue team to the scene.
He said an initial assessment by emergency responders confirmed that nine people had died at the scene.
The truck driver's assistant was injured in the collision and taken to a medical facility in Kashan for treatment.
Moghaddam said the circumstances surrounding the crash and its causes remained under investigation by the relevant authorities.