GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Nine killed in three-vehicle collision in central Iran

Trailer truck crashes into two vehicles on Kashan-Qom road, leaving 9 dead, 1 injured

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nine were killed in a tragic three-vehicle collision on the Kashan-Qom road in central Iran. Authorities investigate the cause of the fatal accident.
Nine were killed in a tragic three-vehicle collision on the Kashan-Qom road in central Iran. Authorities investigate the cause of the fatal accident.
X/

Dubai: Nine people were killed and another injured when a trailer truck collided with two vehicles on the old road connecting Kashan and Qom in central Iran on Saturday evening, Iranian authorities said.

Mohammad Mesbahi Moghaddam, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society in Kashan, said the accident occurred at around 8pm, prompting the immediate deployment of a six-member rescue team to the scene.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He said an initial assessment by emergency responders confirmed that nine people had died at the scene.

The truck driver's assistant was injured in the collision and taken to a medical facility in Kashan for treatment.

Moghaddam said the circumstances surrounding the crash and its causes remained under investigation by the relevant authorities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Iran

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The proposed AI 'kill switch' addresses a reasonable concern: people must retain control when automated systems behave unexpectedly.

AI kill switch: Businesses need more than a stop button

4m read
The 6th Intercontinental Chess Championship for Prisoners, held online with 134 teams from 54 countries, was organised under the supervision of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Dubai inmates compete in 2026 Chess Championship

1m read
US Navy crew fly over a merchant vessels as part of operations to implement a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

US Navy redirects 130 vessels amid Iran naval blockade

1m read
Jeffrey Archer died "suddenly and peacefully at his home between writing sessions" on Monday (Oct. 5, 2026), according to his publisher HarperCollins.

Best-selling British author Jeffrey Archer dies at 86

3m read