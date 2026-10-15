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Dubai inmates compete in 2026 Intercontinental Chess Championship

Rehabilitation through chess: Dubai inmates join international competition

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The 6th Intercontinental Chess Championship for Prisoners, held online with 134 teams from 54 countries, was organised under the supervision of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).
The 6th Intercontinental Chess Championship for Prisoners, held online with 134 teams from 54 countries, was organised under the supervision of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

DUBAI: Inmates from Dubai Police's General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments participated in the sixth Intercontinental Chess Championship for Prisoners, held online with 134 teams from 54 countries.

The championship, organised under the supervision of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in cooperation with Dubai Chess and Culture Club, was hosted by Cook County in the United States.

Brigadier Sultan Abdullah Al Owais, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, said participation reflected Dubai Police's commitment to rehabilitation, with chess helping inmates develop strategic thinking and mental discipline.

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Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Obaidli, Director of Inmate Education and Training, highlighted the role of educational and sporting activities in preparing inmates for reintegration into society.

Saeed Yousuf Shukri, Secretary-General of Dubai Chess and Culture Club, praised Dubai Police's support for inmate training, which contributed to the team's first-place finish in the championship's fourth edition in 2024.

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